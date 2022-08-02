Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 914,674 shares.The stock last traded at $62.98 and had previously closed at $64.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

