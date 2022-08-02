Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MGYR opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Magyar Bancorp worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

