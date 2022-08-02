Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. 366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.