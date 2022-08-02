MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
