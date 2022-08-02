MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44. MainStreet Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $282,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

