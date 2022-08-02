Man Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EMG)

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group stock opened at GBX 253.70 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.36. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 927.86.

Get Man Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 301 ($3.69).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.