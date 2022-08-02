Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.00 million-$741.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.80 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.87. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 811.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

