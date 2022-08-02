ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

