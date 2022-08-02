ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $137,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 638,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,990,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Stock Performance

Shares of ManTech International stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $95.86. 4,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,370. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66.

ManTech International Announces Dividend

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

About ManTech International

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.