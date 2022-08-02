Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Markel worth $85,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,277.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,311.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,331.63. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,179.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.