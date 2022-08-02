Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Reduced by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

