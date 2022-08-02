Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mason Industrial Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

MIT stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Mason Industrial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mason Industrial Technology

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.