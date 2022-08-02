Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Matinas BioPharma worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,729. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Matinas BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

