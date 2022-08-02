Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Matson has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Matson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MATX opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

