Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.31-$9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 27,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. Matson has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $384,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,349.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $34,079.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,721. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matson by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.