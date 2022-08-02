Maximus (MMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Maximus to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY22 guidance at $4.07-4.57 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. Maximus has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.