Mdex (MDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.38 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $84.38 million and $5.31 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00627560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034563 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,841,073 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.