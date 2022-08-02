MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MedAvail Stock Performance

MDVL stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.26.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedAvail

MedAvail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

