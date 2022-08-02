MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVLGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MDVL stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.26.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVLGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

