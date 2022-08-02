Medical Properties Trust (MPW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/13/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $18.00.

7/7/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Medical Properties Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

6/15/2022 – Medical Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

