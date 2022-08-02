Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDCGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at GBX 486.20 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,313.33. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.40 ($6.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.69) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

About Mediclinic International

(Get Rating)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Dividend History for Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

