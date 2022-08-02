Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mediclinic International Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at GBX 486.20 ($5.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,313.33. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 493.40 ($6.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.69) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mediclinic International

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

(Get Rating)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

