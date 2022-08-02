Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.07-$6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.51.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

