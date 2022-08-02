Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Boosted by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. 84,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

