Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.78

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 2368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercury General by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

