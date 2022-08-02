Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.79 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 614,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,433. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.73, a PEG ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,971,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

