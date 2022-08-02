Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.

MRBK stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meridian by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

