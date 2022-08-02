Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.
Meridian Price Performance
MRBK stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.
Meridian Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian (MRBK)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.