Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 5.7%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 272,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 419,152 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

