Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,868 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,057,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of META stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.92. 260,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $430.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.