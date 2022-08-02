Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.8% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

