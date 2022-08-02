Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 15,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 51,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 566,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $125,912,000 after buying an additional 84,337 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ META traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.80. 406,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The company has a market cap of $435.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

