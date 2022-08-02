MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 2% This Week

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $13,008.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 2% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,579,166,079 coins and its circulating supply is 3,407,806,325 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

