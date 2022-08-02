Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $289.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11,558.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $139.46 million and approximately $289.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 12,602.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

