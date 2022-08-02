M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.96 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MGCI opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.99. The company has a market cap of £129.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,245.75. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 89 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.25).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

