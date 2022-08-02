MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY22 guidance at $4.15-4.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.1 %

MGPI opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.95.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,653. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

