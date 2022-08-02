Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micro Focus International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 75,840 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 157,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,411. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

