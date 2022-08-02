Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE HIE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 58,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,029. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.