Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $1,921.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,015,947,371 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

