Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,066 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

