Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 7,372 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

