Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,082 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,406 shares of company stock worth $1,852,995 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

