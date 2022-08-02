Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $315.27 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

