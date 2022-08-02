Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

