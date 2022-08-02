Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $212,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.