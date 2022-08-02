Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $620,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

