Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.05% of Cutera worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Cutera by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Cutera by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 300,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at about $19,253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

