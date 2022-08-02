Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,716 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

