Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 281 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

