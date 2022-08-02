Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $133,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth $173,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

