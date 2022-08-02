Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRTX opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,321,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $695,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

