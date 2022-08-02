Mirova US LLC Has $98.55 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.9% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $98,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $806.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 221.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $721.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $926.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

