Mirova US LLC Purchases 677,928 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mirova US LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,928 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $196,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,198,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5,178.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 174.0% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

