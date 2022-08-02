Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 45.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

